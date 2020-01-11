Tejashwi is decided leader of Grand Alliance and those who oppose are free to quit: RJD

PATNA: The RJD headed by former Union minister Lalu Prasad has served a blunt message to the allies frequently questioning the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Coming down heavily on the dissenting leaders, the RJD has said those who don’t accept the leadership of Tejaswhi Yadav are free to quit the Mahaghtbandhan or Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar.

Tejashwi, younger son of Lalu Prasad, was the deputy chief minister in the previous Grand Alliance government before chief minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the ruling alliance midway and formed his new government with political opponent BJP.

“Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of RJD which is the major party in Bihar. In that sense, Tejashwi is the leader of Grand Alliance. So, those who don’t accept him as the leader can’t be our allies. They must understand it very clearly,” state RJD president Jagadanand Singh told a media on Saturday.

“Tejashwi is the decided leader. None is talented like him and he will be the CM in 2020,” Singh asserted.



According to him, it is the major party which heads the Alliance and this is the existing practice in the country.

“Just have a look at Kerala, Jharkhand, Maharashtra or any state with alliance government, and the situation will be clear,” Singh explained.

He said the RJD committed the blunder by accepting the leadership of junior ally in 2015 but this won’t be repeated again.

He said there is only two political streams in Bihar—the RJD or the BJP while the rest are their allies.

“2020 will be marked by change of era quite like 1990. Advent of Lalu Prasad in 1990 left a huge impact on the state politics for the next three decades. Now, it is time for his contemporary leaders to retire, and hence the state requires a young leader like Tejashwi,” Singh said.

The Congress reacted strongly to this statement saying the leader of the Grand Alliance would be decided by the alliance partners and not the RJD alone.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by Jitam Ram Manjhi expressed annoyance over unilateral announcement of RJD, asking how a single party could decide over this issue.