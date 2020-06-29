The Bihar Post

Tejashwi interested in bringing sulking Chirag Paswan to his side, makes ‘big offer’

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag paswan, LJP, RJD, Nitish Kumar, Bihar, Bihar Politics, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
36

PATNA—RJD leader and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav is said to be quite interested in bringing sulking Chirag Paswan to his side and has reportedly given him “big offer”.

However, it is not known what offer has been given to Chirag who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

- Sponsored -

“We don’t want to talk much over the issue at this stage,” Tejashwi told the media in Patna on Monday.

You May Like this also

Covid-19: Now, Bihar politicians come in…

Bihar Post Desk

World Bank project to improve quality of…

Bihar Post Desk

Stating that LJP president Chirag Paswan has raised the real issues, the RJD leader said the people of Bihar have been bearing the brunt of the kind of politics being followed by the NDA.

Chirag is said to be hugely annoyed at the way his party was being given the raw deal by the JD-U and the BJP in matter of allotting seats.

Angry Chirag has even asked his party workers to be ready to contest all the 243 assembly seats in the state saying the shape of the NDA could change ahead of the upcoming 2020 polls.

His announcement left the BJP in a tizzy. On Sunday, BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav rushed to his residence in New Delhi to calm down his tempers and also reportedly promised respectable treatment to the LJP in matter of seats.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5582 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Voting amid Virus: Govt reduces age…

Bihar Post Desk

IMD issues thunderstorm alert in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Locusts’ swarm spotted in another…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,681

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More