Tej Pratap told to pay maintenance allowance of Rs22,000 to his wife Aishwarya Rai as couple moves on path to separation

PATNA: A local family court in Bihar has asked former minister and Krishna bhakta Tej Pratap Yadav to pay monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 22,000 to his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap who is elder son of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad was also told by a family court in Patna to pay to his wife another Rs2 lakh which was incurred on pursing legal battles in the court, according to media reports.

The court passed this order on Tuesday while disposing off the maintenance petition filed by Aishwarya in November this year. On December 17, she had told the court that she had been driven out of in-laws’ home and that Tej Pratap no longer stays with her.

If the court’s order is any indication, the newly-wed couple is heading for separation.

However, it was Tej Pratap who had first filed the divorce case in the court. Trouble crept into their married life barely six months within their marriage when Tej Pratap filed a petition in the local court in November 2018, seeking divorce from his newly-wed wife.

As per the report, Tej Pratap mentioned in his divorce petition that “he is unable to search for his real Radha and hence wants divorce”.

“I am Krishna and have been seriously looking for my Radha. Aishwarya is not my Radha,” Yadav had told the media then.

Soon after the media broke the news, Aishwarya accompanied with her parents rushed to the official residence of Rabri Devi, her mother-in-law, to meet her.

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai, in May 2018 with much fanfare and what was significant, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad even described her as very “lucky” for his family.

Lalu made this observation as moments after the wedding was fixed, he was granted provisional bail from the court for three months.