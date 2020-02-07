Tea seller beaten to death after he refuses to hand over glass for drinking

PATNA: A tea seller in Bihar was beaten to death after he refused to hand over his glass for drinking. The shocking incident took place in Begusarai district of Bihar.

Police said a group of criminals reached the tea stall of Ratan Singh on Thursday evening and asked for some glasses to drink alcohol but he point-blank refused.

- Sponsored -

In a fit of rage, the miscreants picked up bamboo sticks in hands and began mercilessly assaulting the tea seller, injuring him badly.

Hearing his cries, local villagers rushed to the spot and admitted him to the local hospital but he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The victim was physically challenged and had been running a tea stall to support his family.

Police said they have identified one accused person while others are being identified. “All the accused persons will be arrested soon,” a local police official Rajbindu Prasad told the media on Friday.

Villagers allege alcohol is still very easily available in Bihar despite total prohibition imposed in the state three years back with much fanfare.