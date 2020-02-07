The Bihar Post

Tea seller beaten to death after he refuses to hand over glass for drinking

BiharCrime
By TBP Desk
Representational image
14

PATNA: A tea seller in Bihar was beaten to death after he refused to hand over his glass for drinking. The shocking incident took place in Begusarai district of Bihar.

Police said a group of criminals reached the tea stall of Ratan Singh on Thursday evening and asked for some glasses to drink alcohol but he point-blank refused.

- Sponsored -

In a fit of rage, the miscreants picked up bamboo sticks in hands and began mercilessly assaulting the tea seller, injuring him badly.

You May Like this also

Video: In a first Bihar mosque opens…

TBP Desk

Rising rape cases in Bihar…

TBP Desk

Hearing his cries, local villagers rushed to the spot and admitted him to the local hospital but he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The victim was physically challenged and had been running a tea stall to support his family.

Police said they have identified one accused person while others are being identified. “All the accused persons will be arrested soon,” a local police official Rajbindu Prasad told the media on Friday.

Villagers allege alcohol is still very easily available in Bihar despite total prohibition imposed in the state three years back with much fanfare.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5293 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Former Bihar MLA whose private parts…

TBP Desk

Bihar official letter citing start of…

TBP Desk

Bihar girl admitted to hospital over…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,183

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More