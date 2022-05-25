Syrupy ‘Rosogola’ brings train movement to a screeching halt in Bihar for 40 hours

PATNA—The huge demand for syrupy Rosogola at this current wedding season resulted in disruption of train services for around 40 hours in Bihar as the local villagers squatted on tracks, seeking for stoppage of all important trains at the local station.

According to media reports, the local villagers and confectioners were angry as just no trains would currently stop at Barahiya railway station in Lakhisarai district, dealing a blow to their sweet business.

They had been seeking for restoration of situation before COVID-19 period when scores of trains would stop at this station but neither the local people’s representatives nor the railways paid any heed to their demand.

Their patience eventually ran out on Sunday when thousands of local villagers and confectioners blocked the train movement on Patna-Howrah route of the east Central Railways by putting up tents on railway tracks and resting inside, thus bringing the movement of trains to a grinding halt for as many as 40 hours.

Such was the impact of the agitation that railways had to cancel 91 trains while the route of 131 others had to be diverted, bringing untold miseries to the railway passengers. Patna-Howrah route is considered one of the busiest railway routes on which dozens of trains run every day.

The agitation could be called off on Monday evening only after the railways gave assurance in writing to ensure stoppage of an express train within a fortnight while other train would follow in the next 60 days.

Barahiya, a small town some 120 KM east of Patna, has been famous for preparing special variety of Rosogolla which has a huge demand even outside the state. The syrupy dessert prepared in Bahariya is supplied to places like even UP and Jharkhand.