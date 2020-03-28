The Bihar Post

Suspected encephalitis strikes Bihar agian, Nitish directs officials to get 100-bed PICU ready

By TBP Desk
PATNA—The suspected encephalitis which claimed more than 160 lives of children last year has struck Bihar this year again.

Health officials said the first such victim was admitted to the Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur on Friday. The condition of victim identified as Aditya Kumar, 3, son of Munna Ram, remains very critical.

“We have made adequate arrangements for the treatment of the child,” SKMCH superintendent Dr Sunil Shahi told the media on Saturday.

Victim’s mother Sonamti Devi said her child was suffering from cold on Thursday after which she brought him to a local doctor who administered some medicine.

“When he woke up on Friday morning, he suddenly started trembling. We instantly took him to a local doctor who administered some medicines but this didn’t bring him relief. Then we rushed him to the local primary health centre which referred him to SKMCH,” victim’s mother said.

In addition, a girl from neighbouring East Champaran district has been referred to the SKMCH. Doctors say she too has symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

On Saturday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting with the senior officials and ordered them to be fully prepared to treat the AES.

“The 100-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) under progress at the SKMCH must be ready soon to provide timely treatment,” the chief minister said.

He also asked the officials to launch massive awareness drive about AES in the areas and maintain high level of hygiene in the affected areas.

The new disease strikes Bihar amid deadly corona already making life difficult for the common people.

