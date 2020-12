PATNA—Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

He was declared elected on the last date of withdrawal of nominations papers since he was the lone candidate in the fray after the nomination of another candidate was rejected during scrutiny.

The by-election was necessitated due to death of union minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan. He died in October.