Angry Sushant’s fans take down Samlan Khan’s poster from ‘Being Human’ store in Patna

PATNA—Angry fans of Bihar-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput protested outside Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ store in Patna and forced its owner to take down the poster of Khan from the outlet.

Reports said angry supporters of Sushant gathered outside the ‘Being Human’ store in Boring Road locality of Patna on Thursday and served an ultimatum to the owner to remove Khan’s poster soon.

Subsequently, Khan’s poster fitted atop the store was removed from the showroom.

For the past five day, Sushant’s fan have been protesting on the streets in Patna and shouting slogans against Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

They alleged that the tortures by the “Bollywood gang” pushed the young actor into a state of depression, who finally ended his life by hanging from the ceiling. Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at the age of 34.

According to reports in the local media, Sushant began facing mental stress after as many as seven films that came to his share ultimately went out of his hand one by one.

So far, two cases have been registered against Salman, Karan Johar and others in the Patna and Muzaffarpur courts while politicians like Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

State convener of the BJP (arts and culture cell) Varun Kumar Singh has sought for a CBI probe into Bihar actor’s suicide and punishment to people responsible for actor’s death.