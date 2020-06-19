The Bihar Post

Angry Sushant’s fans take down Samlan Khan’s poster from ‘Being Human’ store in Patna

BiharEntertainmentIndia
By TBP Desk
bihar, susahnt singh rajput, salman khan, being human store, susahnt suicide, Bihar News, BIHAR POST
34

PATNA—Angry fans of Bihar-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput protested outside Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ store in Patna and forced its owner to take down the poster of Khan from the outlet.

Reports said angry supporters of Sushant gathered outside the ‘Being Human’ store in Boring Road locality of Patna on Thursday and served an ultimatum to the owner to remove Khan’s poster soon.

- Sponsored -

Subsequently, Khan’s poster fitted atop the store was removed from the showroom.

For the past five day, Sushant’s fan have been protesting on the streets in Patna and shouting slogans against Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

You May Like this also

Mourning families of martyred soldiers…

TBP Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Fans…

TBP Desk

They alleged that the tortures by the “Bollywood gang” pushed the young actor into a state of depression, who finally ended his life by hanging from the ceiling. Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at the age of 34.

According to reports in the local media, Sushant began facing mental stress after as many as seven films that came to his share ultimately went out of his hand one by one.

So far, two cases have been registered against Salman, Karan Johar and others in the Patna and Muzaffarpur courts while politicians like Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

State convener of the BJP (arts and culture cell) Varun Kumar Singh has sought for a CBI probe into Bihar actor’s suicide and punishment to people responsible for actor’s death.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5551 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Gangsters serving jail terms saving…

TBP Desk

Bihar agriculture dept officials told to…

TBP Desk

Dreaded female Maoist arrested on the…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More