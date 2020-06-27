The Bihar Post

Family announces to covert actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna home into memorial

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR HAD SPENT HIS CHILDHOOD DAYS IN RAJIV NAGAR LOCALITY

PATNA—The Patna-based home where the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed his childhood days will be converted into a memorial.

The family of the late actor made this formal announcement on Saturday, honouring the sentiments of his fans who want to keep his memory alive.

“He (Sushant) spent his childhood days in the Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna. So we are going to turn his home into a memorial. We are planning to exhibit his personal belongings such as telescope, books, flight simulator, guitar, furniture and other such items at the memorial. We want his fans connected to him,” said a statement issued by the family on Saturday.

The family added, “For you, he was Sushant Singh Rajput but for us he was our darling Gulshan—open-hearted, talkative, curious to know everything and a dreamer”.

The family has also set up a foundation—Sushant’s Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) — to support budding talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science.

His family wants to run his social media accounts in his remembrance. “From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

Fans have already gone all out to pay him tributes in various ways.

On Friday, a roundabout in the Rajiv Nagar locality of Patna was named after Sushant as a tribute to the late Bollywood actor who ended his life earlier this month. Late actor house is located in Road no-6 of this locality.

