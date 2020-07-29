Sushant suicide: Rhea moves SC, seeks transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai

PATNA/DELHI—Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai wherein she was accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress moved the apex court shortly after she was made an accused in connection with the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who ended his life last month.

“Petition has been filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to Mumbai,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the media on Wednesday.

Rhea along with five others has been made accused in the case registered with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna by Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh. In the case, the actress has been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide.

Sushant’s father alleged the actress cheated him financially and tortured him mentally.

“My son was at the peak of acting till May 2019 but in the meanwhile Rhea Chakraborty, her relatives and others came into his life in a bid to lay their hands on his crores of rupees,” his father alleged in the complaint petition.

Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, Sanjay Singh, told the media that a four-member team had been sent to Mumbai. “The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police,” the IG added.

The development comes amid several organizations seeking for a CBI probe into the suicide of Sushant who ended his life on June 14 last month.