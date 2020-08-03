The Bihar Post

Sushant suicide case figures prominently in last session of current Bihar assembly

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case figured prominently on the last session of the current Bihar assembly held today.

The last session was held at Gyan Bhawan, some five km from the assembly building in the old secretariat, and concluded within hours of its start.

Raising the issue in the House, BJP lawmaker and Sushant’s cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Bablu sought for a CBI inquiry into the case saying entire country wants so.

He also highlighted how the Mumbai police was not cooperating with the Bihar police team which has gone there to investigate the case.

“The House should pass a proposal for CBI probe,” Bablu demanded.

Bihar Opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav supported the demand. He said the RJD had been demanding for such probe since the beginning.

The Congress party, LJP and even the JD-U which is headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar also demanded for a CBI inquiry. The actor had committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

