Sushant suicide: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe on actor’s father request

PATNA—The Bihar government recommended for a CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case on Tuesday. The actor had committed suicide on June 14.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended for the CBI probe shortly after actor’s father KK Singh made this demand through a phone call.

“Since the family has given its consent, we are recommending a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged in Bihar,” the chief minister told NDTV.

The development followed after leaders across the political parties had demanded for a CBI investigation during the last session of the current Bihar assembly which was held on Monday.