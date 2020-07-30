Sushant suicide: Bihar govt hires former attorney general to oppose Rhea’s plea in apex court

PATNA/NEW DELHI—In another significant development, Bihar government has hired India’s former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi to oppose actress Rhea Chakraborty’s interim prayer in the Supreme Court regarding transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, media reports said on Thursday.

Rhea along with five others has been made accused in the case relating to suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who ended his life last month.

In the case registered with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna by Sushant’s father, Rhea has been accused of “cheating Sushant financially and torturing him mentally”.

Soon after the case was lodged, the actress moved the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai wherein she was accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a prompt action, however, the Bihar government has now hired Rohatgi to oppose actress’ prayer for reprieve, adding a new twist to the case.

“The caveat has already been filed and prominent lawyer Rohatgi will be opposing the Rhea’s plea in the court,” principal additional advocate general Lalit Kishore told the media on Thursday.

The Sushant suicide case already being investigated by the Maharashtra government got a fresh twist after his father KK Singh registered a case with the Patna police over the weekend shortly after which a team of Patna police rushed to Mumbai to start its own investigation.

“My son was at the peak of acting till May 2019 but in the meanwhile Rhea Chakraborty, her relatives and others came into his life in a bid to lay their hands on his crores of rupees,” his father alleged in the complaint petition.

Sushant committed his suicide on June 14.