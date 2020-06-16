Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Fans commit suicides, sister-in-law dies of shock in Bihar

PATNA—Heart-broken fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are throwing away their lives unable to bear shock of untimely demise of their star.

In the first incident, a Class 10 student committed suicide in Nalanda district of Bihar unable to bear the shock of Sushant’s death.

Police said the youth was very much disturbed after learning that the young Bollywood star had ended his life.

As per the report, the youth had watched “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” on Monday night and the very next morning committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in his room by locking himself from inside.

When the youth didn’t come out after long, the family members broke open the door only to find him hanging from the roof. The police have registered a case.

Another such incident was reported from Rajendra Nagar locality of Patna where a 17-year-old girl ended her life in a similar fashion.

Reports said the victim went to her room after taking meal on Monday night. When she didn’t respond to repeated calls by the family members on Tuesday morning, the family members opened the door to find her hanging from the roof.

She was immediately rushed to the local hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Purnia district in Bihar too went into grieving mode when actor’s sister-in-law died unable to bear pain of losing her child who died so young.

Sudha Devi, ailing wife of Sushant’s cousin brother Amerendra Singh, had nearly stopped eating anything since knowing about his death and eventually died on Monday evening. Another report said she was also suffering from liver cancer.