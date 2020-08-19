Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar politics heats up after SC upholds Nitish govt’s decision

PATNA—The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government’s recommendation to hand over actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI.

While the family thanked everyone for their support, politics have begun over the CBI probe into the case with every political party trying hard to take credit for it.

- Sponsored -

“It was the RJD which first raised the demand for a CBI probe but the chief minister slept over it for over a month. It took 40 days for the state government to act on his advice,” tweeted Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

सबसे पहले किसी राजनेता ने सुशांत सिंह जी की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण परिस्थितियों में मृत्यु पर जनभावना व परिवार की माँग के अनुरूप मीडिया के बन्धुओं को बुलाकर CBI जाँच की माँग की तो वो नेता प्रतिपक्ष @yadavtejashwi जी ही थे जिन्होंने 30 जून के अपने प्रेस वार्ता में ही इसकी माँग उठाई थी! pic.twitter.com/JmT0ljkwPA — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 19, 2020

The LJP, a constituent of the NDA, claimed this all happened because of its repeated demands. “Our party chief Chirag Paswan raised this issue umpteen times and even talked to the chief minister for a CBI probe,” LJP claimed.

The chief minister didn’t claim it happened because of him but turned to Twitter to announce what the government did by recommending a CBI probe into the case was correct as is evident from the SC’s observation.

आज माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय द्वारा सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता द्वारा पटना में दर्ज कराए गए मामले पर बिहार पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई एवं बिहार सरकार द्वारा इस मामले को CBI को सौंपने के निर्णय को विधि सम्मत एवं उचित ठहराया गया है।…..(1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 19, 2020

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police of two states, Maharashtra and Bihar, had been probing the case.

Last month, the Bihar government recommended for a CBI probe after the Mumbai police refused to cooperate with the Bihar police in matter of investigation and then forcibly quarantined a senior SP who rushed to Mumbai for investigation into the case.