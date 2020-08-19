The Bihar Post

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar politics heats up after SC upholds Nitish govt’s decision

BiharCrimeEntertainment
By Bihar Post Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput, CBI probe, SC, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, LJP, Sushant suicide, Bihar, Bihar News
31

PATNA—The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government’s recommendation to hand over actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI.

While the family thanked everyone for their support, politics have begun over the CBI probe into the case with every political party trying hard to take credit for it.

You May Like this also

Drunk Indian driver drives car on…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD expels 3 legislators for anti-party…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“It was the RJD which first raised the demand for a CBI probe but the chief minister slept over it for over a month. It took 40 days for the state government to act on his advice,” tweeted Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The LJP, a constituent of the NDA, claimed this all happened because of its repeated demands. “Our party chief Chirag Paswan raised this issue umpteen times and even talked to the chief minister for a CBI probe,” LJP claimed.

The chief minister didn’t claim it happened because of him but turned to Twitter to announce what the government did by recommending a CBI probe into the case was correct as is evident from the SC’s observation.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police of two states, Maharashtra and Bihar, had been probing the case.

Last month, the Bihar government recommended for a CBI probe after the Mumbai police refused to cooperate with the Bihar police in matter of investigation and then forcibly quarantined a senior SP who rushed to Mumbai for investigation into the case.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5722 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

224 prisoners found infected with…

Bihar Post Desk

Man rejects wife as she became pregnant…

Bihar Post Desk

Man goes emotional after dog saves his…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,761

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More