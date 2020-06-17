Susahnt Singh Rajput suicide: Bihar lawyer files case against Salman, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor for actor’s death

PATNA—A lawyer from Bihar has registered a case against eight top Bollywood celebrities, charging them with forcing the promising actor Susahnt Singh Rajput to end his life.

Sushant who hails from Bihar committed suicide on June 14 at the very young age of 34 at his Bandra residence, leaving his family and fans shocked and shattered.

The case has been filed against Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shajid Nadiawala, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta kapoor and others under various sections of the IPC. If the charges are proved, the accused could get imprisonment up to 10 years.

In the complaint petition filed in the Muzaffarpur court, the complaint Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a lawyer, said after watching TV news channels and going through newspapers, he came to know how the accused persons were hatching a conspiracy against the young actor to ensure he doesn’t get works in the film industry.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which ultimately prompted him to take the extreme step,” Ojha mentioned in his three-page complaint petition.

He alleged for the past several months, the accused persons had been torturing Sushsant since the promising Bihar actor had left a deep imprint on film industry through his acting.