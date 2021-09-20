Stung by disastrous poll performance, JD-U working overtime to spring a surprise

By SAYED MOHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

PATNA—Alarmed at the disastrous performance in the last assembly polls, the ruling Janta Dal United (JD-U) headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar is working overtime to improve its performance in the next elections.

The JD-U was relegated to the third slot in the 2020 assembly polls, the worst performance in the past two decades. It was able to win just 43 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

As part of the strategy, the JD-U leadership has planned to strengthen its base at the village level. The decision came following a two-day review meeting held in the JDU office in Patna. The meeting concluded on Sunday.

As per the report, all the district chiefs have been tasked with the responsibility by the JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh to expand the party base at the grass-root level and restore its old glory.

“The objective of the meeting was to discuss on strengthening party at village level so that our party remained better prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and state assembly polls in 2025,” JD-U State president Umesh Kushwaha said.

He said the party had accepted the 2020 polls results as a challenge and was working overtime to improve the party prospects.

Sources said the JD-U had planned to form its units at every booth, village, panchayat and blocks within one month. For this, party has asked every divisional unit head to submit names of ten people who will hold party positions at grass root level consisting booths, villages, panchayats and blocks.

The district heads of the party have also been told to give important details such as phone numbers and address of the office bearers for better coordination within the party.

Political observers said the JD-U which aims to become a national party is required to work on expanding its organizational structure as it remains weaker as compared to its alliance partner, the BJP which has booth level workers to ensure victory.

The JD-U prospects were marred by Lok Janshakti Party’s move to go it alone in the last assembly elections. The move spoiled the electoral fortunes of JD-U on at least 30 seats which left Nitish Kumar’s party stuttering.

The BJP with 74 seats to its kitty emerged as the single-largest party in the NDA in Bihar.