Children of vegetable vendors, farmers and labourers excel in Bihar matriculation exam

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A new development in the society has taken the educationists by surprise—Children from smaller cities and humble backgrounds are performing better than those based in state capital or major cities.

This year too, all the 41 students who figure among the top 10 are from the small cities while none from Patna has managed to secure its position in the coveted list.

Most of them are from the humble backgrounds with their parents being vegetable vendors, farmers, labourers, anaganwadi sevikas or contractual teachers.

Rohtas boy Himanshu Raj who topped the matriculation examination this year is son of a vegetable vendor. He obtained 96.20 percent marks in the examination.

His father Subhash Singh said he found it hard to run his family due to his poor financial condition and his son faced hardship in childhood yet he focussed his attention on study.

Similarly, Durgesh Kumar who got the second rank by scoring 96 percent marks is son of a farmer. He too hails from smaller town like Samastipur.

All the three students—Rajvir Kumar, Julie Kumari and Shubham Kumar— who secured third rank in the state by securing 95.6 percent marks too hail from smaller towns like Aurangabad, Arwal and Ara (Bhojpur) and have humble background.

Rajvir’s father is a farmer, Julie’s father is a contractual teacher whereas Shubham’s father a businessman dealing in tractor parts.

What is most surprising that none form Patna managed to get place among top 10. All the 41 students who figure among top 10 are from places like Rohtas, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Arwal, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai, Araria, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Jamui, Begusarai, Madhubani, Purnia, Banka, Jehanabad, East Champaran, Kaimur, Gaya and Siwan.

Similarly, Samiksha Kumari who became the topper in Patna district is the daughter of a labourer. His father’s job is to load and unload goods in a private transport company.

A total of 14,94,071 students had appeared at the matriculation examination this year. Out of them, 7,29,213 were boys whereas 7,64,858 were boys. Boys’ pass percentage stood at 80.98 whereas the girls’ pass percentage was 80.20.

