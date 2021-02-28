Street Justice: Angry villagers kill worker after tractor runs over goat

PATNA—A man in Bihar was beaten to death after a goat was run over by the tractor he was riding. The incident took place in Narkatiaganj subdivision of West Champaran district on Saturday evening.

According to media report, a speeding tractor ran over a goat near Dhanauji roundabout last evening after which the local villagers chased the tractor on bikes to nab the driver.

The villagers finally overtook the tractor at some distance but the driver manged to flee the scene under the cover of darkness.

Angry villagers, however, caught a farm worker sitting on the tractor trolley and assaulted him badly. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have seized the tractor and are trying to identify the accused persons.