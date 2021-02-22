Strained India-China relations deal severe blow to people’s enthusiasm for learning Chinese

PATNA—The strained relations between India and China have dealt a severe blow to people’s enthusiasm for learning Chinese language.

Reports said the tourist guides in Bihar are currently more interested in learning Japanese language than Chinese post Doklam and Galwan Valley developments which brought the two Asian giants once nearly close to wars.

“Tourist guides are enrolling themselves for Japanese and other international languages rather than Chinese in the aftermath of Doklam and Galwan developments causing strained relations between the two Asian nations,” a tourist guide Dayanand Kumar told the media on Monday.

Kumar who is based at Bodh Gaya has done his post-graduation in Chinese from Vishva-Bharti University, Shantiniketan in West Bengal.

Another tourist guide Ajay Kumar who took loan to study Chinese language in China to become an interpreter is quite worried about his future. The man has been left entirely unemployed post Covid-19 outbreak and Galwan clashes last year.

“While one the one hand, we all were hit hard by Covid-19, on the other strained relations between the two countries have done further blow to us. We don’t know how the situation will pan out after things normalise since visa norms for Chinese citizens have been tightened by the Indian government,” Kumar who is based at Bodh Gaya, the land of Buddha told the local media.

“I won’t advise anyone to learnt Chinese,” he warns, looking quite much apprehensive about his future.

Another tourist guide Rakesh Kumar said the guides teaching Chinese at their institutes in Bodh Gaya had been facing acute scarcity of students.

Sudama Singh who runs “Japanese Training Centre”, however, has plenty of students enrolled there. “We have a batch of 400-450 students although Covid has reduced its number,” said Singh who is also the general secretary of Bodh Gaya Hotel Association.

According to an official report, 1.09 million foreign tourists visited Bihar in 2019 while the total number of tourists visiting the state was 35 million in the same year.