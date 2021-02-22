The Bihar Post

Strained India-China relations deal severe blow to people’s enthusiasm for learning Chinese

BiharIndiaWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
China, Chinese language, India-China relation, strained Sino-India relations, Bodh Gaya, Land of Buddha, Bihar, Doklam, Galwan valley clashes, Bihar News
Representational image
Image courtesy: Unsplash
21

PATNA—The strained relations between India and China have dealt a severe blow to people’s enthusiasm for learning Chinese language.

Reports said the tourist guides in Bihar are currently more interested in learning Japanese language than Chinese post Doklam and Galwan Valley developments which brought the two Asian giants once nearly close to wars.

- Sponsored -

“Tourist guides are enrolling themselves for Japanese and other international languages rather than Chinese in the aftermath of Doklam and Galwan developments causing strained relations between the two Asian nations,” a tourist guide Dayanand Kumar told the media on Monday.

Kumar who is based at Bodh Gaya has done his post-graduation in Chinese from Vishva-Bharti University, Shantiniketan in West Bengal.

Another tourist guide Ajay Kumar who took loan to study Chinese language in China to become an interpreter is quite worried about his future. The man has been left entirely unemployed post Covid-19 outbreak and Galwan clashes last year.

You May Like this also

When ‘Imtihaan’ was born in the…

Bihar Post Desk

Boy appearing at matriculation test dies…

Bihar Post Desk

“While one the one hand, we all were hit hard by Covid-19, on the other strained relations between the two countries have done further blow to us. We don’t know how the situation will pan out after things normalise since visa norms for Chinese citizens have been tightened by the Indian government,” Kumar who is based at Bodh Gaya, the land of Buddha told the local media.

“I won’t advise anyone to learnt Chinese,” he warns, looking quite much apprehensive about his future.

Another tourist guide Rakesh Kumar said the guides teaching Chinese at their institutes in Bodh Gaya had been facing acute scarcity of students.

Sudama Singh who runs “Japanese Training Centre”, however, has plenty of students enrolled there. “We have a batch of 400-450 students although Covid has reduced its number,” said Singh who is also the general secretary of Bodh Gaya Hotel Association.

According to an official report, 1.09 million foreign tourists visited Bihar in 2019 while the total number of tourists visiting the state was 35 million in the same year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6065 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Boy administered canine vaccine after…

Bihar Post Desk

Anti-farm law protesters attacked by…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar School principal who raped Class…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More