Stopped from drinking, man burns wife, little child to death

PATNA—A man burnt his wife and two-year-old son to death after being stopped from drinking and told to behave properly with the family.

Rani Kumari, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar had been married with Kundan Kamti who hails from Godda district of Jharkhand some six years back.

Rani’s father Angrez Mandal said his son-in-law was a drunkard and would always return home drunk in the evening and beat his wife under the influence of liquor.

On Sunday evening, he again started assaulting his wife under the influence of liquor after which his wife objected.

In a fit of rage, the man doused his wife and little son with kerosene oil, locked them in a room and then set them on fire.

The critically wounded victims were admitted to the local hospital in Godda from where the doctors shifted them to a hospital in Bhagalpur district. On Monday both the mother and her son succumbed to the injuries.

The police have registered a case and conducting raids to nab the accused.

