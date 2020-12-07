The Bihar Post

Step out of your homes only when it is necessary, Rabri Devi advises Bihar residents

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Rabri Devi, Bihar, Bihar crime, Rabri advisory, bihar law and order, Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay jaiswal, BJP, Bihar, Bihar News FILE PHOTOGRAPH
36

PATNA—Former chief minister Rabri Devi has advised the people of Bihar to be on alert and better stay indoors saying they could be the target of rampaging criminals anytime.

Rabri who served as the chief minister of Bihar for eight years is the wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad now serving prison term in fodder scam cases.

- Sponsored -

“…Common men are advised to step out of their homes only when they find it necessary. You may fall prey to the bullets of criminals any time. (This advisory is) issued in the public interest,” Rabri told the media on Monday.

The bitterest-ever attacks by Rabri on the state government comes in the aftermath of the local newspapers reporting a series of criminal incidents from across the state soon after the NDA government coming to power.

You May Like this also

Jharkhand asks job-seekers to quit…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP slams Nitish Kumar government for…

Bihar Post Desk

Last week, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has publicly questioned the Nitish Kumar government for failing to restore law and order situation in the state.

“While on way to Patna from Betia, I encountered a group of villagers blocking the road. They told me that incidents of theft have become an order of the day but when they informed the local Turkaulia police station in-charge, he threatened to arrest them itself,” Jaiswal mentioned in his Facebook post on December 4.

The BJP president said there was a complete chaos prevailing in the police stations in East Champaran district but the police department looks hapless.

Rabri’s son and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has already been constantly slamming the Nitish Kumar government for failing to contain crime.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5914 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar Man wipes out his entire family in…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 casts its dark shadow over…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman shot dead on her first wedding…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,795

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More