Step out of your homes only when it is necessary, Rabri Devi advises Bihar residents

PATNA—Former chief minister Rabri Devi has advised the people of Bihar to be on alert and better stay indoors saying they could be the target of rampaging criminals anytime.

Rabri who served as the chief minister of Bihar for eight years is the wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad now serving prison term in fodder scam cases.

“…Common men are advised to step out of their homes only when they find it necessary. You may fall prey to the bullets of criminals any time. (This advisory is) issued in the public interest,” Rabri told the media on Monday.

The bitterest-ever attacks by Rabri on the state government comes in the aftermath of the local newspapers reporting a series of criminal incidents from across the state soon after the NDA government coming to power.

Last week, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has publicly questioned the Nitish Kumar government for failing to restore law and order situation in the state.

“While on way to Patna from Betia, I encountered a group of villagers blocking the road. They told me that incidents of theft have become an order of the day but when they informed the local Turkaulia police station in-charge, he threatened to arrest them itself,” Jaiswal mentioned in his Facebook post on December 4.

The BJP president said there was a complete chaos prevailing in the police stations in East Champaran district but the police department looks hapless.

Rabri’s son and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has already been constantly slamming the Nitish Kumar government for failing to contain crime.