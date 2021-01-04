The Bihar Post

State of Nitish Dream project: Water tower caves in month after inauguration

PATNA—A water tank constructed under tap water to every home scheme in Bihar collapsed and fell down on the ground barely a month after its inauguration, exposing corruption in the scheme.

The water tank had been fitted atop iron poles to supply piped water to Beldar Bigha village in Gaya’s Gurua block little over a month ago.

On Sunday, the moment the motor was switched on to fill the water tank, the iron poles could not sustain the load and broke down. As a result of which, the water tank fell down on the ground and collapsed.

Local villagers said the tap water project had been constructed at the cost of Rs16 lakh (Rs1.6 million). They have alleged large-scale corruption in the project and demanded action against the culprits.

“Har ghar nal ka jal” (tapped water to every home), strangely is the dream project of chief minister Nitish Kumar but ironically it has now become a victim of corruption, many allege.

