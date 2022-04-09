Spurned by boyfriend, six girls together consume poison in Bihar, three dead

PATNA—Six girls in Bihar aged between 12 to 15 consumed poison as an act of solidarity after the wedding proposal of one of them was rejected by the boyfriend. Three of them later died while another three are battling for life at a government hospital.

The bizarre incident took place at Chiraila village which falls under Rafiganj block of Aurangabad district on Friday evening.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests one of the girls was having love affairs with a boy with whom she wanted to marry but the latter rejected her wedding proposal.

The broken-hearted girl later narrated her story to her five girl friends who sympathized with her.

Reports said displaying solidarity with them, all the girls reached an isolated place on the village’s outskirt on Friday evening and consumed poison one by one. Three of them later died. The victim girls were aged between 12 and 15.

The incident has sent shock waves in the areas. Further investigation is on.