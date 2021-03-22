The Bihar Post

Special enrollment campaign gets 20 lakhs Bihar children joining schools in 15 days

PATNA—More than 20 lakh (two million) out-of-school children have taken admissions in schools during a special enrollment drive launched by the Bihar government.

According to reports, such a huge number of enrollments took place barely within a fortnight of the launch of the drive in the state. Of the total enrollments, 10 lakh (one million) children took admissions in class One alone.

“There is a tremendous enthusiasm across the state for the enrollment. Everyone looking conscious for the study of their children and wants to get their wards admitted to schools,” a Bihar Education Project (BEP) official Sanjay Singh told the local media.

The state government had launched the ‘Praveshotsav’ campaign or the special enrollment drive for children from class One to Nine on March 8 this year to get admission of children now out-of-school.

The government involved school principals, teachers, anganwadi sevikas, Jivika didis and two other department staffs to encourage parents admit their children to school.

The campaign has turned out to be the huge success in the state.

