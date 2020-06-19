The Bihar Post

Special Covid-19 hospital managed by DWB inaugurated in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A 100-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital set up by the Doctors Without Borders (DWB) in collaboration with the Bihar government was on Friday inaugurated by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The first-of-its-kind hospital has been set up at Patliputra Sports Complex which falls in Kankarbagh locality of the Patna.

Officials said the hospital would prove to be a great help for the persons suffering from the deadly Coronavirus.

“Our partnership with the local health authorities enables us to increase treatment capacity, reduce mortality and prevents infections in the state,” DWB’s country director Prince Mathew told news agency PTI.

The DWB, also known as Medecins Sans Frontiers, has been working in India since 1999, providing free medical facilities in many states.

