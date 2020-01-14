Something cooking? BJP praise for Tejashwi, alliance talks trigger storms in Bihar politics

PATNA: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan’s huge praise for RJD leader Tejashwi yad has triggered political storms in Bihar politics ahead of the coming assembly elections in the state.

“Tejashwi Yadav is an intelligent leader and has tremendous possibilities. We will welcome him if he is willing to join the NDA,” Paswan told the media on Monday. He added that the politics is the game of possibilities and everything is possible there.

- Sponsored -

At the same time, Paswan said his party wouldn’t hesitate from forming a new alliance if BJP-JD-U alliance didn’t work for some reason.

“If our alliance is disturbed due to some reason then we will not hesitate to form a new alliance. We will try to keep NDA intact, and more partners and alliance should join us,” Paswan waqsa quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Further, he described RJD as the main Opposition party in Bihar and said the BJP never talked about “RJD-free Bihar”.

“We never said that Bihar should be RJD free. In Bihar, the power of RJD should stay because it is the only opposition in the state, not Congress or any other political party,” Paswan told the ANI.

The developments assume much political significance given the recent equation of the BJP with Nitish Kumar’s JD-U.

Although the JD-U supported the Citizenship bill in the parliament, its top leaders have been opposing the party’s stand in public.

Even the chief minister himself said yesterday that he was open to debate over the Citizenship and NPR issues in the Bihar assembly, amply indicating his position.

Nitish also they had agreed to the NPR but now there are reports that “extra details” are being sought.

“If there are any apprehensions about the new questions being asked, I will look into this after January 19,” Nitish told the Bihar House on Monday.

RJD, however, has dismissed any chances of alliance with the BJP.

“RJD was formed on the principles of social justice, secularism and socialism. we prefer ideology to power,” former state RJD president Ramchandra Purve said.