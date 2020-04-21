So, what they are beggars? The unique story of Bihar alms seekers preparing food packets for poor left jobless

PATNA—They are beggars who once survived on the alms given by the passersby but now they have emerged as the harbinger of hope.

Sounds weird but a group of 46 beggars currently lodged at Sewa Kutir, a home for the beggars functioning under the Mukhya Mantri Bhikshavriti Nivaran Yojana (Chief Minister Begging Prevention Scheme) in Patna are currently making food packets for the poor left starving due to lockdown.

Maintaining total hygiene and strictly following social distancing, the beggars wearing face masks have been carefully preparing food packets containing food grains, masks and sanitisers to be distributed among the poor.

“We are happy to find them rendering their services for the poor at this critical time,” Sewa Kutir superintendent Amresh Kumar told the media on Tuesday.

Officials said this centre has provided shelter to more than 850 beggars since it came into being in 2014. Of them, 625 have been rehabilitated whereas 300 have been reunited with their families.

Another 177 have managed to get employed though skill enhancement training launched for them.

According to a report of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, India has a total number of 413,670 beggars, as per 2011 census. Of them, 221,673 are males while 191,997 are females.

The report also states that West Bengal with 81,224 has the highest number of beggars in India, followed by 65,835 in Uttar Pradesh, 30,218 in Andhra Pradesh and 29,723 in Bihar.