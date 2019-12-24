‘Sky-touching’ arrogance: The only reason why BJP lost in Jharkhand

MANOJ CHAURASIA

PATNA: So, why the BJP lost in Jharkhand? The lone reason is said to be the arrogance on the part of the top BJP leadership.

Reports said the BJP’s arrogance had touched the Himalyan height after it implemented a series of policies in the country. In the past five months, the ruling party had done what the previous rulers had not dared to even go near them.

It all began in July this year when the BJP first got the contentious Triple Talaq bill passed by the Parliament. Very soon, it revoked Article 370 which gave special powers to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Finally, it got the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by the Parliament despite strong opposition from the Opposition earlier this month. National Register for Citizenship (NRC) talks too went side by side.

In between them, the Supreme Court delivered its historic judgment last month which said there will be Ram temple at the disputed site and the Muslims will be given an alternate 5 acres of land for their mosque.

With a slew of politically significant issues in its hand, the BJP was just over sure to get huge support of voters, especially Hindu voters, and return to power in the mineral-rich Jharkhand. As such, it believed the elections were just the “renewal” of the people’s contract, and nothing else.

That the party was so over-confident is underlined from the fact that it rejected the idea of any alliance in Jharkhand. It apparently thought there was no need for sharing seats with its allies when it itself was enough to win elections. Let aside its Bihar allies, such as JD-U with whose “bounteousness” it remains in power in the state, and LJP, the BJP even ignored its trusted ally All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) and went it alone. The result was for anyone to see.

The second issue that badly spoiled the party’s chances was its too much focus on Citizenship Bill and NRC. By the time, the Citizenship Bill was passed by the Parliament on December 11, two phases of polling had already finished in Jharkhand but elections on crucial 48 seats out of total 81 were yet to be held.

And, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extensively focused on this issue telling the masses how this would grant much-needed citizenship to the Hindus persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries. They even launched massive attacks on the Congress for opposing the Bill in the Parliament.

“Perhaps they (BJP leadership) felt, they have nothing to worry with so many issues in their hands. They were only too sure of victory but they ignored the fact all these issues were hardly related to the common men or promising any job guarantee to them,” commented political commentator Prof DM Diwakar.

What was further ridiculous, adds Pro Diwakar, the BJP leaders were repeatedly talking about constructing “sky-touching” Ram Mandir but they never spoke about the “sky-rocketing” prices of onion, garlic and other essential commodities.

The prevailing anger among the masses is underlined from the fact that the party lost badly where the Modi and Shah had campaigned. The party’s poll percent too came significantly down—from 51 percent in this year’s Lok Sabha polls to 33.4 in this assembly polls. According to media reports, both the leaders had addressed 21 election rallies for 81-seated Jharkhand assembly taking time off from very busy Parliament session which was already in progress then.

Let aside the central leadership, even Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das had annoyed the party leaders and bureaucrats for his high degree of arrogance. Das was often caught on camera barking at the officials and rebuffing them in full public view.

He didn’t stop at that. He even went to the extent of denying tickets to dedicated party workers, such as Saryu Rai, which eventually proved to be the last nail in BJP’s coffin.

(The author is State Bureau Chief of The Statesman based at Patna)