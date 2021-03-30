Six children burnt alive as thatched house goes up in flames in Bihar

PATNA—Six children were burnt alive after the thatched house there were inside went up in flames in Bihar on Tuesday noon. The victims aged three to six years.

- Sponsored -

The incident took place at Kabaiya village under Palasi block of Araria district.

Reports said children were stealthily baking corn in their thatched house when it suddenly caught fire in went up in flames.

Witnesses said the children had no time to skip the scene as the fire spread very fast. Efforts by the local villagers to save the children went in vain.