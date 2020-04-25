Six Bihar districts emerge as Covid-19 ‘hot spots’ as total count jumps to 239

PATNA—Six districts have emerged as Covid-19 hot spots in Bihar even as the lockdown continues with limited relaxation, setting the alarm bells ringing.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 69 cases have been reported from various districts of Bihar, pushing the total count to 239.

According to a latest report of the health department, the virus has now spread to 21 districts out of state’s total 38.

Of all the districts, Munger remains on top with 62 cases, followed by Nalanda with 34 cases, Siwan with 30 cases, Patna wit 28 cases, Buxur with 24 cases and Kaimur with 13 cases.

The other districts reporting Covid-19 cases are Rohtas (9), Begusarai ((9), Bhagalpur (5), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Nawada (3), Saran (3), Bhojpur (2), Banka (2), Aurangabad (2), Lakhisarai (1), Vaishali (1), Easr Champaran (1), madhepura (1) and Arwal (1).

The health department report states that a total of 15,885 tests have been conducted so far of them 239 have been tested positive.

The report also states that as many as 45 patients have been fully cured and returned homes to stay with their family.

Health experts say early detection of cases, timely medication, relatively high immunity rate and positive mood of patients have worked wonders.