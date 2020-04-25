The Bihar Post

Six Bihar districts emerge as Covid-19 ‘hot spots’ as total count jumps to 239

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
Covid-19, Bihar hot spots, Bihar, Bihar News
9

PATNA—Six districts have emerged as Covid-19 hot spots in Bihar even as the lockdown continues with limited relaxation, setting the alarm bells ringing.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 69 cases have been reported from various districts of Bihar, pushing the total count to 239.

- Sponsored -

According to a latest report of the health department, the virus has now spread to 21 districts out of state’s total 38.

Of all the districts, Munger remains on top with 62 cases, followed by Nalanda with 34 cases, Siwan with 30 cases, Patna wit 28 cases, Buxur with 24 cases and Kaimur with 13 cases.

You May Like this also

The other side of Lockdown: Pushed out…

TBP Desk

Bihar reports 30 Covid-19 cases in two…

TBP Desk

The other districts reporting Covid-19 cases are Rohtas (9), Begusarai ((9), Bhagalpur (5), Gaya (5), Gopalganj (3), Nawada (3), Saran (3), Bhojpur (2), Banka (2), Aurangabad (2), Lakhisarai (1), Vaishali (1), Easr Champaran (1), madhepura (1) and Arwal (1).

The health department report states that a total of 15,885 tests have been conducted so far of them 239 have been tested positive.

The report also states that as many as 45 patients have been fully cured and returned homes to stay with their family.

Health experts say early detection of cases, timely medication, relatively high immunity rate and positive mood of patients have worked wonders.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5444 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Look who is violating the lockdown order…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt flays ‘bring back…

TBP Desk

Jharkhand: Hungry Jubair chews bomb…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,637

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More