Sick woman raped at a cremation centre in Bihar, accused arrested

Representational image
PATNA—A sick woman was allegedly raped at a cremation centre in East Champaran district of Bihar.

Reports quoting local media said a sorcerer assured to cure the sick woman saying she is in grip of supernatural powers.

He asked the woman to accompany him to the nearby cremation centre so that he could drive away the evil forces. The woman accompanied by her in-laws followed the man to the cremation centre.

Reports said as the man neared the cremation centre, he asked woman’s in-laws to wait while will return soon after driving out the evil forces.

“He took me to a lonely place and raped at the point of knife,” the victim told the local police adding the accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police have arrested the accused while the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical examination.

