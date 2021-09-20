Shot five times, critically wounded man himself reaches hospital after 3-km bike ride

PATNA—A critically wounded man drove his motorbike for some three kilometers on the busy streets of Patna to get himself admitted to a hospital for treatment as just none came for his help after being shot five times by contract killers. The victim was shot in abdomen, waist, feet and hands as he bled profusely and needed instant medical attention.

Gym trainer Vikram Singh Rajput, 25, was going to his centre in Patna, the capital city of Bihar, on his Scooty on Saturday morning when the waylaying gangsters sprayed bullets on him. He fell down his bike sustaining grievous injuries as five bullets stuck various parts of his body and he lay in a pool of blood.

Witnesses said local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots but none helped him. Showing exemplary courage, the man somehow stoop up, picked up the bike and drove to the nearby private hospital seeking treatment but the hospital refused to admit him, describing it as a “police case”.

Left with no option, the profusely bleeding man then rushed to the state-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), some 2.5 km from the place of occurrence, himself driving the Scooty and got himself admitted to the hospital.

Soon, the doctors on duty operated upon the critically injured man and removed four bullets from his body but one bullet is still remains stuck in his waist and the doctors are trying to remove it.

Doctors say his condition is critical due to his severe bleeding and they are keeping a close watch on his condition. It was only after he reached the hospital that the doctors informed the police about the incident.The police have nabbed three suspects based on information gathered from the CCTV footages.

The police suspect the role of a doctor couple in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest the victim and the doctor’s wife had very close relations as they remained connected by phone and they used to talks even during odd hours. The said doctor had hired the gym trainer for three months after which they came in contact with each other.

“The call detail records (CDR) have revealed the victim (Vikram Singh Rajput) and doctor’s wife Khushboo Singh made over 1,100 calls on each other mobile phones since January this year. Some calls lasted for over 30-40 minutes,” a police officer said.