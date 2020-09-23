The Bihar Post

Shiv Sena mounts heavy attacks on Bihar DGP after he takes voluntary retirement

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP, Bihar, Shiv Sena, Sushant suicide, Sanjay Raut, Bihar, Bihar news
42

PATNA/MUMBAI—The Shiv Sena mounted heavy attacks on Bihar’s director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey a day after he resigned from his post.

Pandey has not revealed about his next course of action but media reports said he was planning to contest elections in the upcoming Bihar polls.

- Sponsored -

“I was aware of his (Pandey) activities. I knew he was running a political agenda and will be joining politics soon,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the media today.

You May Like this also

Bihar Villagers construct bridge by…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly-wed woman ends life after husband…

Bihar Post Desk

“But see what he did to join politics? He defamed Maharashtra police, politicised a suicide case. Does this suit an officer?” he wondered, speaking to a news channel.

Deputy Shiv Sena leader in Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi too hit out the DGP for his move and suggested the officer to do politics openly and fight elections with courage and truth.

“But the way he launched his campaign with the shocking death of someone is very painful and unfortunate,” she said.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, took voluntary retirement from police job on Tuesday evening and his request was hurriedly accepted. Pandey was to retire in February next year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5809 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar assembly polls: Angry Chirag in no…

Bihar Post Desk

15 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Bihar Post Desk

Dalit villager kills wife, self over…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,437

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More