Several prominent Bihar towns shut after sudden spike in Covid-19 cases

PATNA—Several key Bihar towns are facing lockdowns after sudden spike in cases of Covids-19 which has claimed close to 100 lives and left over 12,000 infected.

The latest town where fresh lockdown enforced is Kishanganj, an eastern Bihar town bordering West Bengal.

Keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration has enforced three-day lockdown from Tuesday morning.

District Magistrate Aditya Prakash said all shops will remain closed during this period and people’s movements will also remain restricted.

The pilgrim town of Gaya in south Bihar too is already facing lockdown for the same reason. Authorities said a large part of the town, such as Kotwali region, GB Road, Peer Mansoor, Nai Godwon and Murarpur Road have been shut for three days.

Madhubani, a north Bihar town is too facing lockdown. Except for shops selling necessary items, all shops have been closed for three days.

The Patna city, a business hub of the Bihar capital, too is facing closure for the past five days after 63 positive cases were reported. The area will remain sealed for 14 days.

Health authorities said containment zones in Bihar have registered four-fold increase in the past one month.

The total number of containment zones in Bihar was recorded at 325 on June 11 which moved up to 1314 on July 7, an official reports said on Tuesday.