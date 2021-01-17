The Bihar Post

Setback to NDA as VIP chief refuses to file nomination for truncated Bihar Council seat

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
mukesh sahani, VIP, Bihar council, BJP, NDA, Grand Alliance, Vinod Narayan Jha, Bihar, Bihar News FILE PHOTOGRAPH
30

PATNA—Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani has refused to file nomination for by-poll to a legislative council seat in Bihar in a setback to the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state.

Sahani who is also minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar government wants to be nominated for the council seat with a full tenure of six years, rather than for curtailed tenure.

- Sponsored -

As per reports, Sahani is being fielded from the seat vacated by BJP legislator Vinod Narayan Jha which has only 18-month tenure left (till July 21, 2022) but he is not ready for that.

You May Like this also

Farm leader Mann steps down from…

Bihar Post Desk

Give free hand to police to shoot…

Bihar Post Desk

“Sahani is unwilling to become a Council member with truncated tenure. He wants the seat with full tenure,” a VIP leader told the media on Sunday, a day after he was named a MLC candidate by the BJP.

Sahani is currently not a member of any House of the Bihar legislature, and as per the constitutional provisions he requires to be its member within six months of becoming the minister.

The VIP chief had returned to the NDA just ahead of assembly polls after not getting enough number of seats from the Grand Alliance but given this situation, his continuation in NDA too becomes very difficult.

Shahani was offered 11 seats by the BJP to contest but he himself lost the elections. Despite that he was made a minister but to continue on the post, he needs to be a member of the Bihar legislative council at any cost within six months. Of the six months, two months are already gone.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6001 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Unique love story: Indian villager gifts…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Sorry Papa, I won’t have…

Bihar Post Desk

Teenager burnt alive trying to take…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,818

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More