Setback to NDA as VIP chief refuses to file nomination for truncated Bihar Council seat

PATNA—Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani has refused to file nomination for by-poll to a legislative council seat in Bihar in a setback to the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state.

Sahani who is also minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar government wants to be nominated for the council seat with a full tenure of six years, rather than for curtailed tenure.

As per reports, Sahani is being fielded from the seat vacated by BJP legislator Vinod Narayan Jha which has only 18-month tenure left (till July 21, 2022) but he is not ready for that.

“Sahani is unwilling to become a Council member with truncated tenure. He wants the seat with full tenure,” a VIP leader told the media on Sunday, a day after he was named a MLC candidate by the BJP.

Sahani is currently not a member of any House of the Bihar legislature, and as per the constitutional provisions he requires to be its member within six months of becoming the minister.

The VIP chief had returned to the NDA just ahead of assembly polls after not getting enough number of seats from the Grand Alliance but given this situation, his continuation in NDA too becomes very difficult.

Shahani was offered 11 seats by the BJP to contest but he himself lost the elections. Despite that he was made a minister but to continue on the post, he needs to be a member of the Bihar legislative council at any cost within six months. Of the six months, two months are already gone.