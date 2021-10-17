Setback for RJD as Shahabuddin’s loyalist joins Nitish camp

PATNA—Senior RJD leader Salim Pervez returned to the JD-U on Sunday in the presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar and party chief Lalan Singh.

The homecoming comes some three years after he had quit the JD-U to join the main opposition RJD led by Lalu Prasad.

Pervez was angry with the RJD leadership over the way it failed to take note of jailed leader Mohammad Shahabuddin who died of COVID-19 this year. Pervez was very close to Sahahabuddin.

Soon after returning to the JD-U, he hit out at the RJD and alleged there is no respect for senior leaders in the party.

JD-U president Lalan Singh said the Muslims had nothing to worry till then Nitish was on the throne and said they are safe under him.

“Muslims need not worry. As long as Nitish Kumar is on the throne of Bihar, none can show eyes to the Muslims,” Singh declared.

He claimed only Nitish could save Bihar and safeguard the interests of the minority community people.

“No any chief minister in Bihar has done so much for the Muslims what Nitish has done for them,” he claimed.