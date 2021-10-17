The Bihar Post

Setback for RJD as Shahabuddin’s loyalist joins Nitish camp

JD-U SAYS NOTHING TO WORRY FOR MUSLIMS TILL THEN NITISH ON THRONE

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Muslims, Salim Pervez, JD-U, Bihar, Lalan Singh Image: JD-U/Twitter
26

PATNA—Senior RJD leader Salim Pervez returned to the JD-U on Sunday in the presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar and party chief Lalan Singh.

The homecoming comes some three years after he had quit the JD-U to join the main opposition RJD led by Lalu Prasad.

- Sponsored -

Pervez was angry with the RJD leadership over the way it failed to take note of jailed leader Mohammad Shahabuddin who died of COVID-19 this year. Pervez was very close to Sahahabuddin.

Soon after returning to the JD-U, he hit out at the RJD and alleged there is no respect for senior leaders in the party.

You May Like this also

Defeated & angry, poll candidates…

Bihar Post Desk

Amid concrete jungles, Bihar plans to…

Bihar Post Desk

JD-U president Lalan Singh said the Muslims had nothing to worry till then Nitish was on the throne and said they are safe under him.

“Muslims need not worry. As long as Nitish Kumar is on the throne of Bihar, none can show eyes to the Muslims,” Singh declared.

He claimed only Nitish could save Bihar and safeguard the interests of the minority community people.

“No any chief minister in Bihar has done so much for the Muslims what Nitish has done for them,” he claimed.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6501 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mukhiya candidate lands in trouble for…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Bihar to turn Durga puja…

Bihar Post Desk

Fighting social evils: Bihar tells…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,980

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More