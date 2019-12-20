‘Serious consequences’ if police used force on protesters during Bihar bandh, warns Tejashwi

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad has warned the Nitish Kumar government of “serious consequences” if its police used force on the protesters during the “Bihar bandh” scheduled tomorrow.

The RJD which is the main opposition party in Bihar has given a call for Bandh (shutdown) tomorrow (December 21) to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

“We have planned for peaceful protest on December 21 and this has also been communicated to the workers. But, if the police used force or Nitish Kumar tried to be smart, then it will have serious consequences,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav waned on Friday.

हम लोग 21 को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से प्रतिरोध करेंगे, बिहार बंद करेंगे। पार्टी की ओर से भी कार्यकर्ताओं को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। फिर भी अगर पुलिस ने किसी पर बल प्रयोग किया, नीतीश कुमार ने कुछ चालाकी दिखाने की कोशिश की, तो अंजाम बुरा होगा।"

–@yadavtejashwi जी pic.twitter.com/9fKXY2RjNd — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 20, 2019

“The whole country, our Constitution are in danger and so have planned protest to save them,” said Tejashwi who also happens to be Bihar Opposition leader.

He said the Muslims are only the “excuse” while the real targets are the “Dalits and Backwards”. He said the Nitish Kumar stands exposed for his stand on the CAA and the people of the state are not going to come in his words anymore.

In a boost to the RJD agitation, the Auto Rickshaw Driver Union has announced its full support to tomorrow shutdown. According to them, the autos will go off the roads tomorrow in support of the bandh.

“The policies of the centre and Bihar governments have destroyed the transport sector. They have been repeatedly conspiring to ban plying of autos in the city by implementing new rules every day,” union president Pappu Yadav alleged.