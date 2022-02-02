The Bihar Post

Security guard hurls abuses at judge in Bihar, threatens to shoot him

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
PATNA—Police have registered a case against a security guard after he allegedly threatened to shoot a judge in Bihar.

Reports quoting local media said the judge Raj Kumar posted at a family court in Khagaria district found his security guard missing from duty after he returned to his residence from morning walks on Tuesday.

“When I asked about his absence from duty, he trained his gun at me and threatened to shoot me,” the judge reportedly mentioned in his complaint petition filed with the police. According to the judge, the cop also hurled abuses at him.

The judge subsequently called up the police force which reached his residence and took back the cop deployed in his security.

However, when the policemen reached the judge’s residence, the security guard was found lying on the ground with injury marks. It was not clear how he sustained injuries but the cop explained from the gestures that he was attacked by someone.

In November last year too, two policemen had barged into the official chamber of a judge in Madhubani district and threatened to shoot him with their service revolver. Both the cops were later assaulted by the lawyers and court staffs and jailed.

