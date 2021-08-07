Second mosque in Bihar washed away by Ganga within a week

PATNA—A mosque was washed away by strong currents of the River Ganga in Bihar on Friday—the second time such incident has taken place in a week.

The mosque located at at Babla Banna village in Katihar district faced the soil erosion and then carried away the swirling waters of the river, villagers said.

- Sponsored -

“We saw our mosque being washed away by the river Ganga helplessly,” Md Izhar of the village told the Hindustan Times, adding, “Erosion here is very sharp, and several houses are facing the threat of erosion in our village.”

“A week ago too, a mosque was washed away by the strong currents of the River Ganga at Yusu Tola,” he told the paper.

Amdabad circle officer Anil Kumar Santoshi said the threat of erosion is quite sharp this time despite anti-erosion work launched in advance. The official said some half-a-dozen villages are facing the threat of erosion.

Amdabad located in the Katihar district has been erosion-prone and so far, four government schools, several house and hundreds of acres of arable land have been washed away by the Ganga in the last five years.