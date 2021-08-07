The Bihar Post

Second mosque in Bihar washed away by Ganga within a week

BiharEnvironmentIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
mosque, Ganga, Katihar, Bihar,
Representational image
45

PATNA—A mosque was washed away by strong currents of the River Ganga in Bihar on Friday—the second time such incident has taken place in a week.

The mosque located at at Babla Banna village in Katihar district faced the soil erosion and then carried away the swirling waters of the river, villagers said.

- Sponsored -

“We saw our mosque being washed away by the river Ganga helplessly,” Md Izhar of the village told the Hindustan Times, adding, “Erosion here is very sharp, and several houses are facing the threat of erosion in our village.”

You May Like this also

Bihar on Flood Alert With Multiple…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian villager hires contract killers…

Bihar Post Desk

“A week ago too, a mosque was washed away by the strong currents of the River Ganga at Yusu Tola,” he told the paper.

Amdabad circle officer Anil Kumar Santoshi said the threat of erosion is quite sharp this time despite anti-erosion work launched in advance. The official said some half-a-dozen villages are facing the threat of erosion.

Amdabad located in the Katihar district has been erosion-prone and so far, four government schools, several house and hundreds of acres of arable land have been washed away by the Ganga in the last five years.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6381 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar launches initiative to bring down…

Bihar Post Desk

Orthopaedists in India to train 100,000…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand: Youth dies in road accident,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,944

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More