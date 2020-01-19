The Bihar Post

Schoolboy faints due to cold, Urdu teacher dies of heart attack during human chain programme

By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: bhaskar.com
PATNA: An Urdu teacher died of heart attack while taking part in the human chain programme organised by the Bihar government on Sunday to promote environment conservation.

Mohammad Daud who was employed with the Urdu middle school in Darbhanga district was going to take part in the human chain when he suddenly fell sick and collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to doctors, he apparently died of heart attack. The victim was to retire in July this year, family members said.

The state government has announced to give a compensation of Rs4 lakh to the victim family.

In another incident, a school student fainted and fell down while being part of the human chain in Gopalganj district.

Reports said school boy Tahir Hussain was standing in queue with other children in the morning when he suddenly fainted and fell down on the ground apparently due to severe cold. He was soon rushed to the local government hospital.

