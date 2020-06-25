The Bihar Post

School fits loudspeakers atop trees, rooftops for study as poor students didn’t have smartphones

EducationGood NewsHEALTH
By Bihar Post Desk
school teaching, unique teaching, loudspeaker teaching, Dumka school, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bihar Post Image Courtesy: Supplied
59

RANCHI—With poor tribal children not owing android phones to attend Online classes, a government school in India’s Jharkhand state has come with a unique idea to impart them teaching at this time of Corona pandemic.

A Middle School with 246 students running at Bankathi village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district has fitted loudspeakers on trees and rooftops around the village to enable the children listen to their teachers teaching from a far.

- Sponsored -

The idea has helped the poor children complete their study even while sitting in the verandah, on the terrace or just outside their house. This has not only prevented the little children coming in contacts with others but also learn the lessons easily.

Reports said the teachers adopted this idea since only 42 out of total 246 students had smart phones and were able to attend online classes.

You May Like this also

19 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

revolt in Bihar BJP: Top leader resigns…

Bihar Post Desk
Students studying outside their homes

“So, we decided to fit loudspeakers on trees and roof tops near the houses of the students. Now, the children are able to grasp our lesson with ease,” school principal Shyam Kishore Gandhi told the Gulf News.

“We needed to teach the students while strictly maintaining the social distancing norms, and the very idea has proved quite helpful. We are very happy,” Gandhi added.

Children have appreciated the idea and thanked the school teachers for taking care of their studies. Reports said loudspeakers have been arranged by the school teachers at their own pockets.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5566 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Justice for Sushant: Pappu not to allow…

Bihar Post Desk

Bhojpuri stars Khesari, Akshra meet…

Bihar Post Desk

Groom dies of snakebite moments after he…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,190

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More