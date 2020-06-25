School fits loudspeakers atop trees, rooftops for study as poor students didn’t have smartphones

RANCHI—With poor tribal children not owing android phones to attend Online classes, a government school in India’s Jharkhand state has come with a unique idea to impart them teaching at this time of Corona pandemic.

A Middle School with 246 students running at Bankathi village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district has fitted loudspeakers on trees and rooftops around the village to enable the children listen to their teachers teaching from a far.

The idea has helped the poor children complete their study even while sitting in the verandah, on the terrace or just outside their house. This has not only prevented the little children coming in contacts with others but also learn the lessons easily.

Reports said the teachers adopted this idea since only 42 out of total 246 students had smart phones and were able to attend online classes.

“So, we decided to fit loudspeakers on trees and roof tops near the houses of the students. Now, the children are able to grasp our lesson with ease,” school principal Shyam Kishore Gandhi told the Gulf News.

“We needed to teach the students while strictly maintaining the social distancing norms, and the very idea has proved quite helpful. We are very happy,” Gandhi added.

Children have appreciated the idea and thanked the school teachers for taking care of their studies. Reports said loudspeakers have been arranged by the school teachers at their own pockets.