Russian vaccine in huge demand in Bihar for its high efficacy rate

PATNA—Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V is in very high in demand in Bihar with citizens lining up to get its dose.

A private facility in Patna received 600 doses of vaccines but as its demand went high, it had to restrict the vaccine slots through CoWIN portal.

The hospital has now ordered for 3,000 more doses of the vaccine. On Wednesday, both the sons of Lalu Prasad—Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav—received the Sputnik vaccine.

Health officials said more people want the Sputnik vaccine for its high efficacy rate .

On June 29, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) released a statement, citing that its coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine Sputnik V has confirmed 97.8% efficacy among more than 81,000 people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), news agency ANI reported.

As per the report, the Sputnik V has so far been registered in 67 countries worldwide with a total population of more than 3.5 billion people.

