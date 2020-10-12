The Bihar Post

‘Rule of law’ claim under fire as rape cases register sudden surge in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A Dalit woman was thrown into a canal along with her child after being allegedly gang-raped in Bihar.

According to reports in the local media, the 35-year-old woman accompanied by her five-year-old son was going to a nearby bank to deposit money in Buxur district on Saturday afternoon when some miscreants kidnapped her and allegedly gang-raped at a lonely place.

Reports said the miscreants also strangulated her child and threw him into the canal along with his mother after committing the crime. Witnesses told the local media that the miscreants had also tied hands and feet of the victims before throwing into the canal.

Local district superintendent of police Niraj Kumar Singh told the media that the police have arrested one accused in connection with the incident.

According to a report prepared by the police department in Bihar, a total of 825 incidents of rape have been reported in the past seven months of the current year till July.

In 2019; 1,450 incidents of rape had been reported while the total incidents of rape reported in 2018 were 1,475.

