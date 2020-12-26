RSS seeks ‘Love Jihad’ law for Bihar to check conversion by marriage

PATNA—The RSS has asked the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar to legislate law over “Love-Jihad” on the pattern of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh state.

“Love Jihad cases are increasing fast and there is a need to frame a harsh law in Bihar too,” RSS’s senior Pracharak and regional organisational secretary (Bihar-Jharkhand) of Hindu Jagran Manch Dr Suman told a workers’ conference in Patna on Friday.

The workers conference was aimed at spreading the base of the Hindu outfit in Bihar.

He said the Manch was always ready to fight for the right of Hindus girls adding those who supported division of India on the basis of religion could not be country’s well wishers.

“Love Jihad” is a term radical Hindu groups use to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, passed a law outlawing so-called “Love Jihad”.

In the past one month since the law came into being, a total of 35 people have been arrested since the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020— was notified on November 27.