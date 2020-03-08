RS polls: Why Gohil compelled to remind Tejashwi about the powerful Ramayana couplet?

PATNA—The internal fight between the two Grand Alliance partner in Bihar, the Congress and the RJD, over a Rajya Sabha seat has now gone in public.

On Sunday, the Congress in a peculiar move issued an open letter to the RJD reminding the latter about the promise it had made to the former at the time of finalising the Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal.

The letter while quoting a powerful line from a great epic Ramayana reminds the RJD about the importance of promise in life—“Pran jaye par vacahn na jaye”. This if translated into English means you can lay down your own life but never dishonour your commitment.

The full couplet in the Hindu epic goes like this: “Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jayi.”

According to the Congress, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had made a commitment for a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress during the LS seat-sharing deal.

“It applies with the good people that “Pran jaye par vacahn na jaye”. We hope the RJD leader will keep up his promise,” Congress’ national spokesperson and Bihar’s in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said in an open letter on Sunday.

Asserting further, he said only a person from Bihar would be sent to Rajya Sabha from the Congress. “I am not in the race,” he added but the RJD rejected any such commitment.

“No any commitment was made to the Congress. In don’t recall so,” state RJD president Jagdanand Singh told a Hindi daily today. He said there is a difference between “political statement” and “commitment”.

A total of five RS seats are falling vacant in Bihar this April. The JD-U has three retiring members who include—Harivansh, Kehkashan Perveen and Ram Nath Thakur whereas BJP’s two retiring members include Dr CP Thakur and RK Sinha.

Given its numerical strength in the Bihar assembly, the RJD has the gain of two RS seats but now the Congress has staked claim on one of its two seats. Perhaps it wants to send Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha to the RS with the help of the RJD.

But the RJD is not amused and wants to send its own leaders to the Upper House of the Parliament. The RJD has already selected the name of the two leaders but it is still not known who these two leaders are.

