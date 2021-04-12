Rohini to observe fast during holy Ramzan to pray for father Lalu Prasad’s release from jail

PATNA—Rohini Acharya, the daughter of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad, has announced to observe Roza (fast) to pray for his recovery and release from jail.

Prasad currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Dehli has been serving jail term for the past over three years in the fodder scam.

“The holy month of Ramzan begins tomorrow. I have decided to observe fast all through this holy month to pray for speedy recovery of my father and his early release,” Rohini announced this on Twitter on Monday.

“At the same time, Chaiti Navratra too is beginning simultaneously. I will also offer prayers to the Goddess,” she announced. She added she was least bothered by the “poisonous thoughts” of some people.

Prasad has seven daughters and two sons. All have been constantly trying at their own level to ensure their father gets justice and comes of jail soon. Recently, his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav had organized 10-day yajna at his residence.

Two days back, his family hoped to get bail from the court but the CBI had poured cold water on their hope by strongly opposing the bail petition.

Prasad lawyer Kapil Sibal prayed for his bail from Jharkhand high court saying he had served half of the prison term and deserves bail.

The CBI in its counter-affidavit submitted to the court, however, said the RJD chief had not served half of the sentence since he was sentenced to a total of 14 years in jail under two different sections.