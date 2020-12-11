Robbers raid leading company offering foreign exchange in Bihar’s Siwan, walk away with foreign currency

PATNA—Rampaging criminals raided the Siwan branch of Unimoni Financial Services Ltd in Bihar and looted Indian and foreign currencies at gunpoint.

Reports said the miscreants who were said to be seven in number raided the private bank in broad daylight on Friday and fled with the booty without being challenged after committing the crime.

Media reports said the robbers assaulted the bank manager and locked the other staffs in the locker room before committing the crime.

The miscreants looted around Rs150,000 in cash and also foreign currency to the tune of Rs800,000.

The police have sealed all exit routes and begun investigation into the incident.

Unimoni is a non-banking financial company which offers money transfer, foreign exchange, payments and credit solutions. It is said to have impressive number of customers in Siwan district with a good population working in foreign countries.

Siwan and Gopalganj are the two districts in Bihar getting maximum remittances from Gulf countries, according to an official report.

A senior postal department official has said Siwan-Gopalganj general post office received 62,000 international money orders via Western Union in 2014-15.

The incident comes barely two days after the criminals looted gold ornaments worth Rs10 crores (Rs 100 million) from a jewellery shop in Darbhanga. The police are yet to get any led in the case.