Robbers loot Rs47 lakh from Axis bank in Bihar’s Vaishali district

PATNA—Armed miscreants looted Rs47 lakh (Rs4.7 million) from a prominent bank in Bihar, raising big question mark over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Police said the miscreants riding three motorbikes raided the Axis Bank branch located at Kanchanpur in Vaishali district around 12.20 pm on Thursday and looted the cash from the bankers at gun-point.

The police have sealed all the exit points and raids are on to nab the absconding robbers who are said to be 7-8 in numbers.

The police are trying to identify the robbers by scanning CCTV footages although they have not got any leads in this regard so far.

Local villagers said the bank was functioning without any guard for the past three months.