The Bihar Post

Robbers loot Rs47 lakh from Axis bank in Bihar’s Vaishali district

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
bank loot, Axis bank, Bihar, Vaishali, Bihar crime REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
51

PATNA—Armed miscreants looted Rs47 lakh (Rs4.7 million) from a prominent bank in Bihar, raising big question mark over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Police said the miscreants riding three motorbikes raided the Axis Bank branch located at Kanchanpur in Vaishali district around 12.20 pm on Thursday and looted the cash from the bankers at gun-point.

You May Like this also

Muslim women take out Tiranga Yatra to…

Bihar Post Desk

Contract killer who started grocery shop…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The police have sealed all the exit points and raids are on to nab the absconding robbers who are said to be 7-8 in numbers.

The police are trying to identify the robbers by scanning CCTV footages although they have not got any leads in this regard so far.

Local villagers said the bank was functioning without any guard for the past three months.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6027 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Man throws fishing net to catch fish,…

Bihar Post Desk

Patna girl Awarded Bronze at…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD president Lalu Prasad shifted to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,402

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More