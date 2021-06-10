The Bihar Post

Robbers loot Rs1 crore from HDFC bank in Bihar’s Vaishali district

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Unidentified robbers looted more than Rs1 crore (Rs10 million) from HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank by assets and market capitalization, in one of the biggest bank heists in Bihar.

Police said some five masked criminals riding bikes raided the Jarua branch of the bank located on Hajipur-Mahnar road in Vaishali district once the bank opened on Thursday morning and looted cash at gun-point.

A per the report, the robbers looted around Rs1.19 crore (Rs11.9 million) before fleeing the scene. The police are conducting raids to nab the miscreants.

Earlier in January this year, the criminals had looted Rs47 lakh (Rs4.7 million) from Kanchanpur branch of Axis Bank in the same district.

